A Wagga soccer coach who left a spectator lying in a pool of blood from a headbutt has been spared a conviction after the magistrate accepted he had a "brain snap".
Samuel Gray, 52, of Tatton, appeared in Wagga Local Court for sentencing on Monday having pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard that Gray was acting as a volunteer linesman at a match between South Wagga and Young Lions at the Hall Brothers Oval in Young on July 17.
An hour and 45 minutes into the match, a spectator approached Gray over his offside call. After a short face-to-face confrontation, Gray leant back and headbutted the victim.
The headbutt connected with the victim's lower nose and upper lip area causing him to drop to the ground and leave a pool of blood from lacerations to the mouth.
Gray later told police he "felt angry" over the victim questioning his decisions and how he was spoken to.
In court on Monday, Gray's solicitor said he client felt remorse and embarrassment.
"He accepts there were many other ways he could have dealt with the situation," the solicitor said.
The solicitor said Gray had mental and physical health issues, including a traumatic brain injury.
"Why would someone with those injuries headbutt someone? He said he had a 'brain snap' in the moment," the solicitor said.
"He has no criminal record. He sponsors soccer fees so migrant children can play."
The prosecutor said Gray should be convicted due to the "non-trivial injuries" caused at a public sports event.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said he accepted Gray's offending was "spur of the moment, completely un-thought through and extremely unlikely to be repeated" and he had yet to answer to a football tribunal.
Gray was given an 18-month conditional release order with no conviction and will pay $460 for the victim's dental treatment.
