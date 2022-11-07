More than 300 junior athletes from across the state competed in Kooringal-Wagga Athletic Club's carnival at Jubilee Park this weekend.
Carnival manager Danielle Kennedy said the carnival was a massive logistical feat but that good weather and supportive volunteers helped the day roll smoothly.
"We had 311 athletes nominated for the carnival, we had them from all over, from the Riverina, we had them as far as Gosford, Bankstown, Campbelltown, the ACT and also, we had athletes from Albury, Wodonga and Wangaratta," Kennedy said.
With athletes moving across Jubilee Park to attend different events, Kennedy said the day was full of praise and happy competitors.
"Athletics is such a family orientated and fun approach in supporting kids develop not only skills in athletics, but also it's a social environment where a lot of them meet up at different carnivals and get to know each other, they're all very supportive with each other," Kennedy said.
There were plenty of records broken across a range of events on both the track and field.
Local race walker Hannah Mison smashed the 1500 metre race walk with a time of 06:24:88, a record Kennedy said will be tough to break and she believes will be around for a while.
After supporting carnival managers in recent years, this was Kennedy's first step up into the role and she said it's been a huge learning experience.
New to the carnival was the introduction of trophy featured events, with each age group having a bespoke trophy for specific events.
For example, in the under eights, the featured event was hurdles, as it is their first year of competing in the event.
Tiny tots also received awards for their track events, with Kennedy explaining that at large competitions where they are forced to do heats for their youngest competitors, there can be some confusion on how results work.
Despite a relatively warm day of events, carnival organisers were forced to prepare for and expect the worst following weeks of poor weather.
With concern though the week the carnival might have been impacted by rain, Kennedy said there were plenty of back up plans in place but she was pleased to not enact them.
Kooringal-Wagga athletes had been unable to train some field events since the start of the season due to the field being too boggy, and alternative event locations needed to be secured in case of more rain.
Additional events at Jubilee Park this weekend added an extra layer of complexity.
"The whole of last week we went down there every single day and had a look and we sort of had to plan in the back of your mind, you have to plan for poor weather," Kennedy said.
"I suppose it was more logistically thinking, what we would do if the weather was different or the inner ground wasn't suitable for field events. We always think, oh, we could just move to the to the oval next door, but we couldn't do that this time."
Kennedy said the club has had nothing but positive feedback since the event.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
