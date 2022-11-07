The Daily Advertiser

Aerial teams inspect Riverina fire trails ahead of summer bushfire season

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
November 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pilot Rob Matthews getting ready to fly a helicopter from Wagga Airport over the Riverina's fire trails. Picture by Tim Piccione

Access routes key to the Riverina's bushfire fighting strategy are being analysed by a helicopter team this week ahead of the summer bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.