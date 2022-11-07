Access routes key to the Riverina's bushfire fighting strategy are being analysed by a helicopter team this week ahead of the summer bushfire season.
Fire trails which allow crucial access to bushfires throughout the region are annually inspected from the air to determine if they require maintenance.
"This is a really efficient way we found to identify any hazards, any works that might be required on our trails, with the goal to make sure that our Crown Lands fire trails are safe and accessible," said Crown Lands senior bushfire officer Paula Gilchrist.
Combat agencies like the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Forestry Corporation all rely on properly maintained fire trails.
Fallen trees, erosion of vegetation growth can all affect the efficacy of those trails.
As well as utilised for fighting fires, fire trails allow the RFS to access areas in need of hazard reduction burning.
With recent heavy rainfall and flooding around the Riverina region, Ms Gilchrist said the aerial inspections helped the team identify potential erosion problems for fire trails.
"We need to make sure that none of our crossings are washed out, make sure that we've got full accessibility," she said.
The aerial team can travel up to 1000km a day to inspect fire trails in the NSW south-west region.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
