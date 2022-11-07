Riverina fruit growers have expressed concern after the Federal Government gave the green light to US apple imports last week.
Last week, the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) released its final report allowing for the import of US apples to Australia.
Batlow orchardist Greg Mouat has raised questions over the decision and the threat it poses to the local apple industry.
"As a grower, I'm not happy there's a potential for fruit to come in from another country, whether that's from the United States or anywhere," Mr Mouat said.
"We grow sufficient apples in Australia for domestic consumption, so we don't need to import fruit into the country from other lower cost based countries."
Mr Mouat said there is also the potential for disease "if the government doesn't get its biosecurity measures absolutely in place and as strict as possible."
"There are a number of pests the US have that we don't like fire blight and apple leaf curling midge, along with bacterial cankers," he said.
"So we're not keen [about this decision]."
Mr Mouat said vigilance is particularly important right now in light of the recent outbreak of varroa mite and the fact foot and mouth disease is already on Australia's doorstep.
"We really just don't need another impediment in our profitability," he said.
While Batlow Apples Coop CEO Garry Parker was not as concerned, he hopes
"We expect [the government] adhere to strict quarantine protocols in place for the current imported apples from both China and New Zealand," Mr Parker said.
"Provided that, it will be okay. But if there is a slip up in quarantine and fire blight gets through, it will disastrous for the industry."
Mr Parker said the only control for that is antibiotics, which aren't currently used in Australia.
"There has been a bit of [negative] publicity saying apples are being treated with antibiotics [in Australia], so people might think we're doing that in Australia and turn some consumers off."
Last week peak body Apples and Pears Australia Limited (APAL) announced it was reviewing the details of DAFF's final report to allow US apple imports and would "share insights on what this means for Australian growers and the industry in due course."
"APAL does not support the importation of US apples, due to the substantial threat posed to Australia's biosecurity," APAL CEO Phil Turnbull said.
"Any further work to allow the importation of US apples should be halted... until the government can guarantee the right measures are in place to protect Australia's biosecurity," Mr Turnbull said.
APAL said it will continue to work with the government to protect the interests of Australian growers and will lobby the government to ensure that biosecurity remains the top priority.
Member for Eden-Monaro, which includes Batlow, Kirsty McBain said apples are an important industry in many parts of regional Australia, including the Snowy Valleys.
"I understand the concerns of local apple growers but rest assured the Albanese Government is committed to seeing this industry succeed," Ms McBain said.
"Our biosecurity system is one of the strongest in the world and we are confident it is up to the task of keeping out any exotic pests or disease, including fire blight.
"Any imported apples from the US would need to be inspected by US biosecurity officials pre-departure and again on arrival, by Australian biosecurity teams."
In addition to this, Ms McBain said the federal government has invested more than $134 million in the October budget to improve "frontline biosecurity defences."
"This includes more money for frontline biosecurity officers, more money for detector dogs and more money for surveillance programs at our ports," she said.
"Our Australian apple growers deserve to have their world class produce sent to new markets and import arrangements are key to building international trade."
The decision came about as a result of a long-running review that commenced under the former government.
It's understood apples grown in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States will only be imported to Australia if they meet stringent biosecurity tests.
Apples are already imported to Australia from New Zealand, Japan and China and are similarly subject to strict biosecurity conditions.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
