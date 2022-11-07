The sustained flooding hasn't only displaced Wagga residents, with scores of local wildlife being forced from their habitats over recent weeks and locals are starting to see the effects.
As flood waters recede, the SES have reported a big uptick in snake sightings around affected areas.
"The only other issue that we've identified for residents is the large number of snakes that our impact assessment crews have seen ... venomous fauna does relocate during floods," said SES incident controller Barry Griffiths
As people living in evacuated suburbs return home, Mr Grifftihs warned residents to be extra vigilant.
"Even around the area that the flooding is pushing a lot of venomous animals out of their normal homes and pushing them into urban areas," he said.
"I think everybody needs to be careful with extra dangerous animals that might be around the place but I'm here when it's, you know, really happy."
Wagga's 'Snakeman' Tony Davis said he's getting at least one call a day for snake sightings over recent weeks, but most are giving him the tip off after they've spotted a slithering serpent.
"I'm a snake catcher, not a snake finder," he said with a laugh.
"Once a snake's moving, just let it go."
Itchy business
Snakes aren't the only worry, as mosquito numbers have exploded after last week's cold snap gave way to rising temperatures and sunny days.
MLHD senior environmental health officer Tony Burns said it's important for the community to avoid being bitten where possible, as contracting viruses - such as Ross River and JEV - is once again a possibility.
"Mosquito numbers are rising and they are very active at the moment with the weather warming up," he said.
"The water that is lying around after recent rain and flooding, combined with the warmer temperatures provides ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, so it's likely we'll see mosquito numbers continue to rise."
WIRES emergency response manager Lucy Clark recently led a team to the Riverina and couldn't believe the mosquitoes.
"I was overwhelmed by how many mosquitoes there were, I'm glad I took some bug spray with me," she said.
Population danger
Ms Clark said WIRES have received an increased volume of calls for displaced animals in a "distressed and panicked" state in places you wouldn't normally find them.
Our native animals can all swim, so water is not a danger to their health in the short term, she said, but losing their home can push them towards urban areas where they're at danger of being hit by cars.
"I'd ask the public to be patient with wildlife at the moment because they might pop up in gardens or garages and they're trying to seek shelter at the moment. A lot of them have been flushed out of burrows and their natural habitat," she said.
The long term effects of sustained flooding are a greater danger to wildlife, she said.
Flooding destroys vegetation and habitat structures which can be detrimental to wildlife populations and it can take "years and years" for wildlife to recover, she said.
"Flood waters can carry high levels of pollution which is absorbed in the earth ... for some species entire food sources can be wiped out so it takes months even years for them to recover," she said.
"And at this time of year its breeding season for a lot of animals and this is having a negative impact on that which has ongoing effects into the future."
