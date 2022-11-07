Wagga Tigers will look to complete a process more than a year in the making as they bid once again to join the Southern NSW Women's football league.
After appointing Brendon Post as their inaugural women's coach in late 2021, the club was unable to secure enough players to join the competition for the 2022 season.
Post is determined to finish what he started though, and is back again, fighting for the club to enter a team in the 2023 competition.
"It was a little disappointing last year, we had some girls that were ready to play that were going to jump in and we looked at them and said hang on, we could nearly scrape through but if you have a few injuries maybe, and then you're playing on a Friday night, it's unfair to the girls that are there plus to your opponent, by not being able to field a team," he said.
"That's not really fair for anyone."
Part of his plan to get the team up and running for the next season includes expanding their player search beyond women already involved in the club.
"What we did was actually had a look at it and from talking to our netballers, that wasn't really the best draw pool, we wanted to get newer people into the club so cast our net a little bit wider to look at other forms of football sports that don't play in that summer period," Post said.
Marketing the competition as a potential pre-season for league, union, and soccer players, Post hopes to bring more people into the club while also secure enough players to form the team, without relying on or pressuring netballers to help fill holes.
"Our netballers want to play netball and they're doing their preseason to play netball, not actually to then run the risk of getting injured and be unable to play their own sport because of footy," he said.
Wagga Tigers are hosting a meet and greet at their club rooms next week, and Post hopes it will give new members the feeling they are connected with the club.
"We'll start training on Thursday November 8, when our first grade boys start pre-season as well," Post said.
"They'll get to be part of the club and feel like you're a member of the team, and you're a member of the club, it's not just us stuck out on our own."
Post said after getting so close to joining the competition last year, he is determined to see through the process of starting the team, and not be left with unfinished business.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
