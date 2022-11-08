There were 155 people who contacted the evacuation centre after fleeing their homes in Wagga last week, but no one needed to stay at Kyeamba Hall.
The evacuation centre for North Wagga and Gumly Gumly residents who were ordered to evacuate on Thursday closed on Sunday, after floodwaters subsided.
North Wagga residents outside the levee are the only people who remain under evacuation orders, with the State Emergency Service advising others it was safe to return on Sunday.
Despite the designated evacuation centre, disaster management crews managed to find accommodation for evacuees elsewhere.
According to the Department of Crime and Justice who coordinated the evacuation centre, there were 88 people who were put up in emergency accommodation.
Salvation Army corps officer David Hopewell said they offered their emergency accommodation units up for the duration of the order.
"Nobody was actually there [at the time], so we had about 15 people staying there," he said.
"We've been manning the evacuation centre with disaster welfare, and we've been offering meals to people."
Dozens did stay at the showgrounds, but in their caravans instead of the hall.
St Vincent de Paul Wagga president Peter Burgess said the organisation had been providing hot food for anyone who needs it.
"It's difficult. For people of North Wagga, it just must be shattering," he said.
"So whatever we can do - clothing, bedding, that sort of stuff, is immediate, and whatever we've got, we can provide."
Speaking on Friday, Mr Burgess said the Micah Hub was the best place to go for food, and that it was something they could continue to provide as people return home.
"We keep in contact with the other charities - Red Cross, Anglicare and all those," he said.
"When people get back to their homes is when we're going to start looking at what we can do to support that as well."
Evacuation efforts are coordinated by the Department of Communities and Justice. Along with Salvation Army, the Red Cross and Anglicare assisted at the evacuation centre.
