The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga, Gumly residents stay in alternative accommodation instead of Kyeamba Hall during evacuation

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvation Army corp officer David Hopewell says the organisation is still providing food, clothing and bedding to anyone affected by the floods. Picture by Madeline Begley

There were 155 people who contacted the evacuation centre after fleeing their homes in Wagga last week, but no one needed to stay at Kyeamba Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.