An East Wagga business is facing thousands of dollars in losses after unexpected flash flooding hit the suburb last week.
Water made its way into East Wagga's MJM Motorcycles on Monday evening last week after heavy rainfall.
Owner Doug Kinder said he had never experienced flooding like it in the seven years since he took over the space.
"I was not ready for that at all," Mr Kinder said.
"You think it's not going to happen to you but things do."
The owner said pumps which would normally help re-distribute floodwater back over the levee bank were not brought in on time.
The shop was vulnerable again as the area flooded later in the week and parts of the suburb were evacuated or warned of possible isolation.
Items like electrical machinery and gearbox items were not salvageable due to water damage and water staining made apparel unsellable.
MJM Motorcycles will be closed for at least another week during the clean up.
With loss of business during that time and damaged goods inside the shop, Mr Kinder estimated he might lose $25,000 from the flooding event.
The East Wagga shop is also uninsured.
"You can't get flood insurance here - it's just way too expensive," Mr Kinder said.
The "unrealistic" yearly cost of insuring a business in a known floodplain might equal the losses Mr Kinder faced after last week's floods, he estimated.
Adjacent shops like Advanced Communications and Triple Threat Riverina were untouched by floodwaters but the nearby Big 4 Caravan Park was evacuated on Thursday evening last week.
While Mr Kinder prepares to re-open his shop, he'll keep a watchful eye on weather forecasts with more rainfall expected at the end of the week.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
