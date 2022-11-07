The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga's MJM Motorcycles faces expensive clean-up after flash flooding

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
November 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MJM Motorcycles' owner Doug Kinder says he could face a $25,000 bill due to damaged store goods and forced temporary closure to clean up his shop. Picture by Madeline Begley

An East Wagga business is facing thousands of dollars in losses after unexpected flash flooding hit the suburb last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.