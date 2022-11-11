A masterpiece of luxury with views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Presenting stunning multiple entertaining options and a welcoming ambience, this is an exemplary lifestyle opportunity in a sought-after locale.
"A design masterpiece of luxury living, this contemporary residence showcases detailed craftsmanship and exquisite finishes," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
"You will immediately be struck by the magnificent views on offer and peace and quiet this cul-de-sac location has to offer."
The kitchen is positioned in the heart of the home and makes entertaining a breeze.
It features stone-top benches, herringbone-style tiling plus stainless-steel appliances including 900mm gas cooking, dishwasher and island bench.
Harmonious styling with real oak engineered flooring, plantation shutters, sheer curtains, downlights and ducted heating and cooling adds to the luxury homely feel.
Designed for great separation with the large formal lounge room at the front of the home and a rumpus room/retreat accessible to the three bedrooms.
The main bedroom is serviced by the stunning ensuite with stone bench top and in vogue herringbone feature tiles.
"Offering high ceilings, light-filled and open-plan spaces, you will enjoy the comfort and ease of indoor-outdoor living with the dining and kitchen flowing seamlessly out onto the rear alfresco entertaining area and pool," Paul said.
"Adults and kids alike will love the sparkling pool surrounded by low-maintenance gardens."
The yard is fully-irrigated and fenced.
The double lock up garage boasts additional space with a home office.
The space was purpose-built as a hair salon so includes plumbing.
"It can be utilised for many purposes, providing easy access for those who wish to work from home," Paul said.
There's also added security with a full security system complete with cameras.
The home is surrounded by prestigious homes and moments away from Wagga's finest cafes, restaurants and parklands.
It also backs onto a reserve with easy access to go for a bush walk.
"This inspired home showcases all you are searching for in your forever home," Paul said.
