The Daily Advertiser
Photos

All the photos from the fourth annual Wagga Inland Boat Show at Lake Albert

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Ferguson's striking purple Hallet Bubble Deck was one of the standouts at the Wagga Inland Boat Show. Picture by Madeline Begley

The shores of Lake Albert were awash with the sound of roaring engines over the weekend, as vintage vessels and stylish speedboats tore across the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.