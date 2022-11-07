The shores of Lake Albert were awash with the sound of roaring engines over the weekend, as vintage vessels and stylish speedboats tore across the water.
Dozens of unique and striking watercraft were being shown off at the lake as part of the fourth annual Wagga Inland Boat Show.
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said hundreds of residents made the trip to the lake for the event.
"The display was fantastic. There was plenty of spectators enjoying it and everyone that participated in it thoroughly enjoyed it," Mr Henderson said.
"Over the whole weekend there was probably a couple hundred who came down - it certainly was good for the economy of Wagga."
Exactly 38 different boats took part in the show, with participants travelling from as far as Adelaide and Queensland to put their pride and joys on display.
Mr Henderson said the event was particularly fortunate to have been blessed with clear skies, especially considering the recent rainy weather.
"The conditions were ideal for what we were doing," he said.
