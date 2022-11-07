We are so very close to climate collapse

As COP27 begins in Egypt, Earth is close to an "irreversible" climate breakdown, according to several just-released UN reports.
The United Nations environment agency has found there is "no credible pathway to 1.5C in place", The Guardian Australia reports, and our pledges for action by 2030 would see the earth warm by at least 2.5C, and that's only if we manage to meet them.
That would see us enter into a catastrophic climate breakdown, including a sea-level rise of more than 50 centimetres on average, not to mention larger floods and droughts.
The UN's meteorological agency found all top heating gases hit record levels this year, and methane surged.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns we're headed to "economy-destroying levels of global heating", the ABC continues, pointing out countries have barely increased their emission reduction pledges since Glasgow last year.
Australia has to reduce emissions by 76 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5C nearly double the Albanese government's 43 per cent goal, and start right now, Crikey reports.
Let's unpack the detail. The climate crisis has reached a "really bleak moment", one of the world's leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe.
The UN's environment agency said the failure to reduce carbon emissions means the only way to limit the worst impacts of the climate crisis is a "rapid transformation of societies".
The UN environment report analysed the gap between the CO2 cuts pledged by countries and the cuts needed to limit any rise in global temperature to 1.5C, the internationally agreed target.
Progress has been "woefully inadequate" it concluded.
Current pledges for action by 2030, if delivered in full, would mean a rise in global heating of about 2.5C and catastrophic extreme weather around the world.
A rise of 1C to date has caused climate disasters in countries from Pakistan to Australia. Countries agreed at the COP26 climate summit a year ago to increase their pledges.
But with COP27 looming, only a couple of dozen have done so and the new pledges would shave just 1 per cent off emissions in 2030. Global emissions must fall by almost 50 per cent by that date to keep the 1.5C target alive.
Inger Andersen, the executive director of the UN Environment Programme, said: "This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us all year through deadly floods, storms and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast.
"We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.
Professor David King, a former UK chief scientific adviser, said: "The report is a dire warning to all countries, none of whom are doing anywhere near enough to manage the climate emergency."
Closer to home, the ABC reported that Australia's new target of a 43 per cent reduction on 2005 levels by 2030 brings us more in step with the Paris Agreement, compared to the 26-28 per cent target committed to by the previous governments. True, but a report from the University of Melbourne's Climate Energy College last year pointed out that 43 per cent was still insufficient to keep Australia within its 2C climate budget.
"To remain within the 1.5C carbon budget, the targets would be 76 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2035."
The very detailed report on young people and their climate change concerns in last week's Daily Advertiser showed many are aware of the danger.
But will the older attendees at COP27 wake up enough world governments, including our own, to take real and effective action, or will it just be more "greenwashing" as young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg claims it will be?
Because of that she's not going, which at least will keep Messrs Morrison and Dutton happy, as she will presumably be at school. Her missing school was their complaint at COP26.
