Kurt Pideski and Isaac Molloy are leading the charge after the opening two rounds of the Wagga Country Club championships that were held over the weekend.
Pideski, who is a former championships winner was happy with his opening two rounds as he looks to go one better after finishing runner up last year to Luke Chisholm.
"Yeah it has been good to be back up there and in contention after the first couple of rounds," Pideski said.
"The previous few years I've always been chasing and not in the position I've wanted to be, so it's good to be up around the lead going into round three and four."
Pideski and Molloy are on even par after the opening two rounds with Jarrod Meacham and James Elliot the next best at four over par.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Kyle Tuckett is currently sitting at five over par with Chisholm, Kyle Harrison, Zac Billingham and Charles Talbot at six over par.
In B grade, Robert Ronald is the current leader by three shots with Timothy Scheuermann leading C grade by five shots.
Pideski was pretty happy with his opening two rounds, however said there was still a little bit to improve on ahead of this weekend's third and fourth rounds.
"I hit the ball pretty solid," he said.
"Just a bit of chipping and putting is where I dropped a few shots but pretty simple ones to drop, apart from that I hit the ball really solid."
Despite finishing as equal leader, Pideski felt that he could've finished a bit stronger and that he wasted a few shots.
"I had one over the first day and then one under on round two," he said.
"The first round I got myself to two under par at one stage and then round two I really only got myself under par late on the 18th.
"I feel like I should be a little bit lower than what my score has finished up, but it is good to be around that even par anyway and I'm off to a pretty solid start."
Despite the recent rain, Pideski was pleased with the conditions of the course praising the work that had been put into it.
"The course is really good actually," he said.
"All the greens staff and the volunteers out there have done a remarkable job just to get the course to where it is at the moment.
"Most parts you wouldn't even notice the river that we had raging through the course earlier in the week, they've done a fantastic job to get the course in the condition it is currently in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.