JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 7 2022 - 6:30pm
Sam Robbins blasts his way out of the bunker at the 18th during the second round of the Wagga Country Club club championships on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Kurt Pideski and Isaac Molloy are leading the charge after the opening two rounds of the Wagga Country Club championships that were held over the weekend.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

