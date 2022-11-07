After sitting on the sidelines for the first few weeks of the season, second grade cricket was back in action over the weekend.
Last season's runners-up Wagga City got off to the perfect start after taking an eight-wicket win against South Wagga.
Cats captain Cane Graetz said it was good to start the season with a win especially with the limited preparation his side has had over the last couple of weeks.
"Yeah it was nice I certainly can't complain," Graetz said.
"The first game of the year is always going to be a bit scratchy on everyone's behalf trying to get back used to it.
"We probably haven't had the best preparation that you'd like with the rain and training, but it was just nice to get out there."
The Blues won the toss and elected to bat first, however some sharp bowling from the Cats had South Wagga on the ropes early at 3/17 following the loss of Louis Orr, Jed Guthrie and Joel Robinson.
Graetz said he was happy with opening pair Connor Manson and Jacob Hastie who put the Blues under the pump early.
"The opening bowlers bowled well in a partnership as they always do and we have got a couple of young kids that do it," he said.
"They have got their job down-pat which is nice, then we have got a couple of spinners that come through the middle and they have really got their job down-pat too.
"It was an all-round pretty good performance from all of the bowlers really."
The Blues would finish at 9/78 with Connor Willis top scoring with 23 while Manson finished with figures of 3/15.
Chasing 79 for victory, the Cats didn't get off to a great start with Tim Jenkins being run out for two, which was closely followed by Graetz being caught for 10.
However young pair Veni Sharma and Caleb Walker took the reigns steering the Cats to 2/83 in just over 10 overs.
"Veni Sharma and Caleb Walker really steered the ship after we lost a couple of early wickets," Graetz said.
"You can't really fault anything they did and they took it all in their stride and once again for a couple of young kids coming through they showed a very level head.
"They had it under control which was good."
Sharma finished with 29 not out with Walker unbeaten on 38, Guthrie took the lone wicket for the Blues and finished with 1/4.
Defending premiers Lake Albert got their campaign off to a great start defeating Kooringal by 88 runs.
Sent into bat, the Bulls rocketed to 3/174 on the back of an outstanding 89 by Adam Newcombe that came from just 39 balls.
Newcombe was well supported by Beau Edmunds (40) and Jack Woodhouse (25) while Shiva Ratra was the best of the Colts bowlers finishing with 1/11.
Chasing 175 for victory, the Colts never really got going as Charlie Martin went on a rampage early taking the wickets of opening pair Cooper Manson and Alex Smith.
Kooringal were all out for 86 with Eden Breust top-scoring for the Colts with 35 while Martin finished with impressive figures of 5/24.
In the other second grade game, Wagga RSL were six wicket winners against St Michaels.
Winning the toss, St Michaels were all out for 80 with Martin Loy (54) the only one to resist the damaging Bulldogs attack that included Blake Byrnes (3/14) and Ben Masterson (3/17).
Chasing 81 for victory, the Bulldogs finished on top with 4/83 as Jarrod Byrnes top scored for RSL with 33 not out while Finn Jenkins took 2/18 with the ball for St Michaels.
