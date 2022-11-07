If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, use it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.

Gather your essential possessions. These might include mobile phone, charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records.

Stay inside and be aware of rising flood water.

If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second storey. Do not enter your roof cavity unless you have a safe exit point.

Contact family members, friends, or neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, and your location, if safe to do so.

