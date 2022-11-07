Residents of southern Narrandera have been told it's too late to leave as floodwaters rise in the Riverina community.
The Murrumbidgee River had already risen to 8.45 metres by 4pm on Friday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting the river to peak near 8.7 metres with major flooding on Tuesday.
The State Emergency Services issued an order for residents of southern parts of Narrandera to shelter now about 3pm on Monday afternoon.
"It is now too late to leave safely as evacuation routes are likely to be cut off," the SES said.
"Seek shelter in a sturdy raised structure that can be safely accessed.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
It came as the SES also issued a warning for residents of Darlington Point East to evacuate.
The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) to PREPARE TO EVACUATE by 5:00 pm Wed 09 Nov due to predicted widespread moderate flooding:
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," the SES said.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."
The bureau has advised the Murrumbidgee at Darlington Point may reach the major flood level of 7.30m on Friday.
Based on predictions from the bureau, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
"This event may change quickly. We will monitor the situation and update our warnings if the situation changes," the SES said.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
Meanwhile, key access points through the flood-affected suburb of North Wagga remain closed.
Local SES are in the process of reviewing evacuation orders still in place around the Wagga region with more rainfall expected later in the week.
The last remaining evacuation order for the area is for North Wagga residents outside the levee.
But while North Wagga residents have been allowed to return to their homes via Wiradjuri Bridge, northern access points through the suburb remain closed.
Access through the suburb from Mill Street, Hampden Avenue south of Cooradook Street and Gardiner Street at Rowan Street remains closed.
Wagga City Council are undergoing assessments on Monday with the Murrumbidgee River level at Wagga sitting at 8.82 metres at midday, down from its Friday 9.72 metre major flood peak.
You can find an extensive list of road closures at the council website.
Closed access to Wagga through the northern suburb means traffic over Gobba Bridge remains affected.
SES public information officer Mr McLennan said the Murrumbidgee River flood peak was now moving downstream towards Narranderra.
"We are at the moment dealing with 17 properties that are currently isolated or affected," he said.
"We are about to issue some evacuation orders for Narranderra and Yanco."
Darlington Point and Hay will also become areas of concern as the peak continues its path down the river.
With possible rain in the coming week and for the coming months, Mr McLennan said residents should vigilant.
"Because everything is so wet at the moment, flash flooding is a reality," he said.
"We now need to understand how we prepare our properties and how we prepare our friends, our families - we make sure that we work together collaboratively as a community."
The SES are asking Southern Narrandera residents to SHELTER NOW and do the following:
Residents of Darlington Point East being told to PREPARE TO EVACUATE are asked to do the following:
For more information:
