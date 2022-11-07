Key access points through the flood-affected suburb of North Wagga remain closed as the Murrumbidgee River's flood peak moves towards Narrandera.
Local SES are in the process of reviewing evacuation orders still in place around the Wagga region with more rainfall expected later in the week.
The last remaining evacuation order for the area is for North Wagga residents outside the levee.
But while North Wagga residents have been allowed to return to their homes via Wiradjuri Bridge, northern access points through the suburb remain closed.
Access through the suburb from Mill Street, Hampden Avenue south of Cooradook Street and Gardiner Street at Rowan Street remains closed.
Wagga City Council are undergoing assessments on Monday with the Murrumbidgee River level at Wagga sitting at 8.82 metres at midday, down from its Friday 9.72 metre major flood peak.
You can find an extensive list of road closures at the council website.
Closed access to Wagga through the northern suburb means traffic over Gobba Bridge remains affected.
SES public information officer Mr McLennan said the Murrumbidgee River flood peak was now moving downstream towards Narranderra.
"We are at the moment dealing with 17 properties that are currently isolated or affected," he said.
"We are about to issue some evacuation orders for Narranderra and Yanco."
Darlington Point and Hay will also become areas of concern as the peak continues its path down the river.
With possible rain in the coming week and for the coming months, Mr McLennan said residents should vigilant.
"Because everything is so wet at the moment, flash flooding is a reality," he said.
"We now need to understand how we prepare our properties and how we prepare our friends, our families - we make sure that we work together collaboratively as a community."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
