Riverina Highway Patrol charge driver of an allegedly stolen Range Rover on the Hume Highway at Mundarlo

Conor Burke
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:14pm
Riverina Highway Patrol stopped the driver of a Range Rover on the Hume Highway at Mundarlo on Sunday afternoon. They allege the vehicle was stolen from Melbourne in July. Picture from file.

A man police alleged filmed himself driving a stolen car at 170km/h on the Hume Highway will face court today on a string of driving offences.

