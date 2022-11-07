A man police alleged filmed himself driving a stolen car at 170km/h on the Hume Highway will face court today on a string of driving offences.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers stopped the driver of a Range Rover on the Hume Highway at Mundarlo on Sunday afternoon after allegedly clocking it cruising at 133km/h in a 110km/h zone.
They found the driver was disqualified from driving until July 2023 and the Range Rover was reportedly stolen from a Melbourne home on July 2 this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 55-year-old man also returned a positive reading on a roadside drug test, police said.
A search of the stolen vehicle revealed it was displaying false number plates and contained power tools and a number plate, all also believed to have been stolen.
The man was then taken to Gundagai Police Station where he underwent a secondary fluid analysis, which allegedly returned a positive detection to methylamphetamine.
He was then transferred to Wagga police station and charged with a raft of driving offences, including driving while disqualified, speeding by more than 45km/h (estimated) and speeding by more than 10km/h.
Police will allege in court that the man filmed himself while travelling at 170km/h on the Hume Highway Jugiong earlier that day.
The man is also charged with driving a stolen vehicle, driving a car with unauthorised number plates, illegal possession of number plates, driving recklessly and using a mobile phone while driving.
The Victorian man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.