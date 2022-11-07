Residents of a Cootamundra retirement community displaced by damaging flash floods still don't know when they'll be able to return to their homes.
Wattle Grove retirement community was evacuated in the middle of Monday night as flood waters tore through the town, with all 32 residents brought to nearby evacuation shelters.
At a debrief meeting on Thursday, the residents discussed the night water ripped through their community and many residents were "cranky" and agitated.
The group were disappointed at the timing of flood evacuation warnings and many had already seen the water coming and were preparing to leave by the time they received any messages.
But it was the six residents whose homes are currently inhabitable who were most distressed, and feel like they're left in a state limbo.
'Very Fragile'
Ruth Cunich was first alerted to the threat of flooding when her toilets started gurgling on Monday night, a knock came at the door soon after and within five minutes water was coming into the house.
"I couldn't close the front door as we went out because of the force and we were in knee deep water," she said.
Ruth, 83, and her husband Barry, 86, have only lived at Wattle Grove for seven months and they've lost nearly everything.
"We virtually have to start again," she said.
"It's just a lot to have moved only seven months ago ... and we've had to pack up and move again, it's stressful."
Mrs Cunich said the pair are "very fragile" in the aftermath of the floods.
"Our place has to be rewired ... it could be months [before we move home]," she said.
"But we're standing and we're alive, we're grateful."
Sabine Hatty, 71, has lived at Wattle Grove for nine years, she has been staying at a motel and with friends since the floods forced her from her home and she's still not sure how bad the damage is.
"I don't know yet ... everything is not in place and my mind is not in the right frame," she said.
"I really don't know, I like to be organised, it's hard."
Both Ms Hatty and the Cunichs currently have no idea when they'll be able to move back in, and it's the not knowing which is hard for Ms Hatty.
"I've had a bad year, my mother passed away in May as well ... I've had enough of this year," she said.
Creek concerns
Wattle Grove residents were also disappointed that no emergency services or council representatives have been by to check on their welfare since they returned home.
And some also questioned if what they see as the poor state of the creek could have contributed to flooding.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council Mayor Charlie Sheahan said everyone on the ground has worked hard to visit all affected members of the community.
"I've been around as much as I can, I had flood impact on my own property as well," he said.
And as for the condition of the creek, he said the expert advice he's been given is that any flooding was down to weather conditions, not any weeds or debris on the creek.
"We've been hearing all of that, people have said vegetation in the creek is attributing to flooding," he said.
"Well that's not the case. The hydrologists all say ... what determines flooding is the inflow, the catchment and the weather that happens.
"The town was built on a flood plain and the creek is the centre of it .. and it's certainly not in an ugly state."
