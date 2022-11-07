The Daily Advertiser

Residents of Wattle Grove retirement community still don't know when they'll be able to return to their flood ravaged homes

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
November 7 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wattle Grove residents Ruth and Barry Cunich are worried it may be months before they can return to their flood damaged home. All pictures by Conor Burke

Residents of a Cootamundra retirement community displaced by damaging flash floods still don't know when they'll be able to return to their homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.