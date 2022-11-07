The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Softball Association grand final rematch sees South Wagga prevail

South Wagga's Isabella Cooper bats in their 7-1 win over Turvey Park Red. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga Warriors proved they won't go down twice, winning Wagga Softball Association's grand final rematch over Turvey Park Red 7-1.

