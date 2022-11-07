South Wagga Warriors proved they won't go down twice, winning Wagga Softball Association's grand final rematch over Turvey Park Red 7-1.
Warriors lost to Red by one run in the 2022 grand final, but Warriors coach Justin Kearnes said he wouldn't call the win revenge, with neither team at their full capacity.
Warriors came out strong and were able to continue their momentum throughout the game, leading them to the win.
"We came out of the blocks firing and we batted really well," Kearnes said.
"We got a couple of runs early on the board and just went along from there."
With both teams missing players, Kearnes said the game could have gone either way and is sure they'll be in for another good game when they face again.
"Some of Turvey's stronger players were out, but on the day anyone could have won at their strongest," he said.
Star pitcher Montanna Kearnes was unsure of her ability to play this season for the Warriors, but with state training sessions held on a Sunday, she'll be a mainstay face in the Warriors side.
Warriors have ten players committed to their premier team now, and Kearnes said he's pleased with the versatility across the playing group.
"I'm pretty happy with what we've got. We'll have different players coming in and out through the season playing different positions but we can't ask for any more.
"I've got a lot of versatility in my side, I've got a couple of out fielders that can play infield and pitch, I've got a pitcher that can play anywhere. Just about everyone can play a couple of positions or a different position and it's pretty handy to have that versatility in your side."
Heading into round four, Kearnes believes his team has settled well into the season and is hoping to go three-from-three when they face Turvey Park Blue again next week.
Warriors side will include the newly recruited ex-Turvey Park Blue player Kealey Bettens, who will not only face her old team, but her auntie also.
"It's always a nice, chilled game against Turvey Park Blue. They want to win, we want to win, but it's always friendly," Kearnes said.
"It'll be interesting to see how Kealey goes against her auntie and her old side."
While the fields are not yet at their best, Kearnes said they've improved significantly over the past two weeks and will be in great playing condition once the outfield dries up more.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
