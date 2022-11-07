Junior footballers from across the state ascended on Wagga for the Brumbies Super Sevens gala day at Conolly Park.
More than 30 teams in five age groups competed in the event, with local teams going head-to-head against sides from Canberra, Eden, and Batemans Bay.
ACT Brumbies rugby development officer Tyson Morgan said the event was a huge success and a great opportunity for junior players to get more games under their belts.
"It's been an incredible year for us, we've had seventy games of rugby on three fields today, and it's just been a cracking day," Morgan said.
Boys competed in age groups under 14, 16, and 18, while there were girls competitions in the 14 and 16 age groups.
Morgan said the girls under 18 competition had been unable to run due to low numbers, with weather events causing some travelling teams in the age group to withdraw from the competition. He is confident they will return to all age groups next year.
Morgan said despite being one age group short this year, the gala day was a huge success for junior union.
"It's definitely massive to see a lot of players, a lot of teams, entered for the day and not only club teams but also teams that are invitational from different areas," he said.
"It's excellent to see all of the growth and it's definitely needed in the junior space. I know that we've competed out here a lot with different sports, so to keep a lot of these players involved in rugby is a massive opportunity for us, and we have our own talent identification guys out here who just keep an eye on things and see what's going on as well."
Wagga has a history of successful players in both the Super League and Super W competitions, with gala days helping to identify other young talent from the area.
"Especially for Brumbies, it's a good option for them to come out and see who might be the next up and coming player," he said.
Corey Toole, Rory Arnold, Biola Dawa, Claudia Obst, and Michelle Perry just a handful of successful union players pulled from the Wagga region.
"It's a massive talent pool here, which I know the Brumbies are keen to try and help out and develop and grow out here," Morgan said.
By all reports the day was an outstanding success, with a good crowd also there to support players.
The Super Sevens carnival is run in conjunction between ACT Brumbies and Southern Inland Rugby Union, and there were plenty of facilities available to players.
A nasty head clash saw the arrival of an ambulance in an abundance of caution, but Morgan said that was the only slight on the day.
"Touch wood, we've not had too many injuries. Brumbies were able to provide to staff members and sports trainers for us and they've been outstanding today, being able to call them to look at little niggling injuries, they've been able to help out and with the one ambulance we've had, they were excellent," Morgan said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
