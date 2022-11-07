The Daily Advertiser

Wagga junior Super Sevens gala day attracts teams from across NSW

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Crows' Sasha Humble tackles Queanbeyan's Mila Ahkey as she scores. Picture by Les Smith

Junior footballers from across the state ascended on Wagga for the Brumbies Super Sevens gala day at Conolly Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.