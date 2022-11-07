The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 8

November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FLOOD, CLIMATE CHANGE QUESTIONS FOR COUNCIL

If Wagga City Council considers itself progressive and environmentally conscious, as councillors argued when they purchased electric cars a few years ago to reduce their emissions, surely they are concerned (rightly or wrongly) about the impact of climate change will have on the community.

