If Wagga City Council considers itself progressive and environmentally conscious, as councillors argued when they purchased electric cars a few years ago to reduce their emissions, surely they are concerned (rightly or wrongly) about the impact of climate change will have on the community.
But I have always thought that ensuring the security of their residents from the impacts of climate change was just as important as reducing emissions.
It makes me wonder, why the North Wagga levee hasn't been raised?
Why isn't Wagga City Council lobbying for more dams in the mountains to ensure drinking water supplies if we will experience greater floods and greater droughts?
Why aren't fire trails being planned throughout the city?
Why aren't provisions for air conditioning being made available for elderly?
Why aren't houses being required to be built to a standard that provides protection from extreme heat and so much more?
If Wagga City Council seriously considers climate change a threat, it's time that money was spent to address the issues and threats from climate change.
This last week North Wagga residents needed greater protection from floods, and that won't be the last time such protection is needed.
Becoming a grandparent made me sit up and take more notice of climate change.
The worldwide protests by young people made the point loud and clear, with articulate passionate voices, that we need to do more.
Sadly, a few political leaders told the kids to go back to school.
Eight young Australians responded by taking the environment minister to court over duty of care. They won but then lost on appeal.
Climate anxiety became a real thing. A 2021 survey of 16-25-year-olds found that more than three-quarters of young Australians were "frightened" for the future due to climate change.
Since then, Australia has had record rainfall and flooding.
After coping with COVID, more than a million of the young protestors became voters and participated in a change to a more "climate-friendly" government, although in some electorates, notable sceptics like Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan were returned.
So, the Young and Regional: Our Climate Future series in your newspaper giving voice to young Australians is timely and commendable.
Their first stories are positive and hopeful, truly uplifting.
The series should be sent to every politician's inbox.
