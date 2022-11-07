As the impacts of the floods unfold, Wagga pharmacist Claire Robertson is preparing for more people to begin struggling with their mental health.
She owns a Blooms the Chemist in Sturt Mall, which offers free mental health check-ins for customers who need someone to talk to.
"Someone can come into the store, they don't have to be diagnosed with any mental health issue," she said.
"We can chat to them about their lifestyle and the medications, diet, exercise and that sort of thing."
Ms Robertson said she expects demand for the informal service will increase as the floods "bring up their own issues".
"In other Blooms stores, they've had people getting boats to get medications across to people," she said.
"Then in terms of people who may lose their house... we're here to help if people can't get in to speak to anyone. We're a starting point."
The service began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when pharmacies were one of the only places people could visit.
Ms Robertson said for many, they became a point of contact for other medical areas.
"Customers who were elderly and didn't have family or anyone they could speak to, we were sort of their only communication with anyone at some points," she said.
"Indirectly, it was a bit of an offload for them to be able to come in and talk to a familiar face."
Hamish Hocking says the mental health check-in offered by Ms Robertson and her team has helped him through the sometimes month-long stints between specialist appointments.
He's been managing anxiety and depression for more than a decade, and often speaks to Ms Robertson about new medications and general well being.
"Sometimes it was six to eight weeks before I got to see a psychiatrist, or it could be a couple of weeks before I see my GP," he said.
"It's more than just getting the meds, it's going 'hey, how are you actually going?' and checking in."
Research compiled by the Black Dog Institute last year found people's risk of mental distress during floods increases depending on their level of exposure and forewarning.
The organisation said social support, including that of friends, family and community members, is one of the best ways "buffers" to psychological distress.
Ms Robertson said since the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists are becoming more involved in bridging the gap between services.
"We can talk about your work, we can talk about your family life, it's not just the medication side of it," she said.
