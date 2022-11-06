The Daily Advertiser

Ian 'Crack' Gordon sadly succumbs to Motor Neurone Disease, aged 60

By Michael McCormack
Updated November 6 2022 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Ian Gordon reaching with all his might to prevent a goal at the home of Australian rules in the Riverina, Narrandera Sportsground.

One of the best players - and nicest blokes - to pull on a pair of boots in Riverina Football League over the years, Ian Gordon, has sadly succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.