One of the best players - and nicest blokes - to pull on a pair of boots in Riverina Football League over the years, Ian Gordon, has sadly succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease.
Ian, just 60, left this world far too young ... but it is a far better place for him having been here.
He will be missed and mourned by a large circle of family and friends.
His farewell, at Temora Lawn Cemetery on Friday November 11 at 2pm, is sure to be an emotional one, but very much a celebration of a good life, well lived for others.
Ian is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sharon (née Russell), and their children Cassandra, Elizabeth, Brent, Kathleen and Kayne.
He was the second son and fifth of seven children of Max, who played representative rugby league for Riverina against a touring French side, and his late wife Lola (née Gilchrist).
Ian's siblings are Maxine (mother of Liam Martin who is presently playing in Australia's World Cup Rugby League campaign in England), Jamie, Gail, Brian, Gillian and Felicity.
As a young sports reporter at Wagga Wagga's newspaper, The Daily Advertiser, I particularly recall Ian's performances for Ariah Park-Mirrool in 1984 - a signature season for the competition.
The Brown Bombers, captain-coached by football journeyman Hans Heystraten, had an outstanding team and went so close to winning their first premiership since 1962 and only their fourth as a combined club.
It was only the third season of the RFL after the long and successful era of the South Western District Football League.
APM had qualified for but lost the SWDFL grand finals of 1977, '79 and '81, the last two against the mighty Narrandera, but in '84 came up against a relative "newcomer" - the recently amalgamated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, led by Ray "Rocky" O'Connor.
Ian Gordon was only 19, a mere raw-boned lad, when Wayne "Nugget" Evans, in his first grand final, led Narrandera to a determined win to shatter APM hopes in 1981.
It was a painful experience for the young Gordon who left the ground in the second quarter with a suspected fractured ankle and did not return.
APM, which wore a unique jumper of brown with green trim and gold lettering, finished minor premier in '84, losing only two games.
But the Bombers had to make the decider the hard way, having lost the second semi-final to GGGM.
They did it in the most exciting style, falling in by a point against Narrandera to set up an almighty clash with the "new" kids on the block.
This was always going to be a torrid affair and it was on before the first bounce in the grand final at Narrandera Sportsground - the best football oval in country New South Wales.
Named at fullback, Ian Gordon was swung to the other end of the field and did well, kicking two goals.
One of his six-pointers, after a long hand pass from Rod Daniher, gave APM a 35-point lead at the 18-minute mark of the second term.
It was the widest margin of the match.
Ganmain, showing true grit, kept coming at the Bombers and a last gasp goal by Mick Walsh with 15 seconds remaining gave the Lions the first of their dozen RFL premierships by one goal - 17.12 (114) to 16.12 (108) - at Narrandera Sportsground.
People still talk about the game. It truly was one for the ages.
Ian Gordon played his heart out. He had 10 kicks and took five marks. But it was not to be.
Unfortunately, it was APM's last roll of the RFL dice. The club joined the Farrer League in 1991; played in losing grand finals in 1991, '96, '97 and 2001 before merging with Ardlethan to become the Northern Jets in 2004.
Ian was an integral part of those unfortunately unsuccessful '91 and '96 grand final teams and was described in the official Record programme thus:
1991: 28, 190cm, 100kg. Centre half forward. Very mobile strong marking centre half forward. Strongest mark in the club.
1996: 34, 6'2", 100kg, Full forward. "Crack" One of the club's veterans. Extremely hard to handle for any fullback. Very strong in the air and on the ground. A prolific goalkicker for the club.
If ever there was a player who deserved to have a first grade premiership medal around his neck it was Ian Gordon but that's footy and he was always circumspect about it.
He loved the game, gave it his all and met lifelong mates through it.
He enjoyed farming on "Fairview" between Ariah Park and Barmedman but his pride and joy was being with family, relaxing with a cold one and loving life.
Raising local funds and awareness of MND was also something Ian did, despite his illness, just as another sufferer of this insidious condition and member of a famous Riverina sporting family, Neale Daniher, has done on a national level.
Ian is in painless peace now, leaving behind many fond memories of footy afternoons and gatherings of family and friends which will always be treasured.
Vale, Ian Charles Henry Gordon ... a good mate of so many.
