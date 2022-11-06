An intense week of weather and floods has ended with the Murrumbidgee River on the wane, but authorities warn more flooding could be on the cards.
Sunday morning saw North Wagga residents given to go ahead to return home, along with certain areas of Gumly Gumly.
And the river height sat at the moderate flood level of 9.02 as of 5pm yesterday evening, and falling, down from a lower than expected peak of 9.72m on Friday
SES incident controller Barry Griffiths said the storms forecast for yesterday evening were not expected to produce the same level of emergency as storms from the start of last week, but people should still be wary.
"This storm still is capable of producing localised flash flooding," he said.
"We need to be wary and be prepared to deal with it, but I'm not anticipating we will get the same level of emergency out of the storm from last week."
While water levels are falling, Mr Griffiths said this will not be the last flooding event Wagga will experience.
Saturated catchment condition, high dam and high river levels, in conjunction with the Indian Ocean Dipole and La Nina is providing perfect flood conditions, he said.
And a regular summer storm is now capable of producing "a reasonable level of flooding" as a result.
"We've got a forecast of greater than average rainfall for the next month or two .. I can't see that we'll make it through to a dry season, without at least seeing maybe one or two more of these sorts of events."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
