Southern Inland's women's have finished tournament one of the Capital Sevens competition undefeated on home soil.
With three wins and a draw, SIRU were dominant over their opponents, and put to the test against Tuggeranong Vi-Queens.
Coach Rhianna Burke said it was exciting to finally take the field after tournament delays and on-the-day match time changes.
SIRU's third game of the day, a 10-10 draw with Tuggeranong, was the highlight of the day for both the team and the spectators.
"Vi-Queens are never an easy game. They're always pretty tough we knew going into this game, it was going to be, they're gonna score points, we're gonna score points, but you've just got to make your tackles and then work to our structure and our plan," Burke said.
"Once we knew that we could get to our structure, that's when we knew we could get points on."
ACT Brumbies rugby development officer Tyson Morgan said the game was incredibly physical and an excellent display of rugby.
"I think it was a very even match up and it was quite physical," Morgan said.
"The Vi-Queens had played quite well throughout the day and being the John I Dent premiers, I think they had a bit of expectation they were going to come in and blitz the comp."
Watching Burke, the first woman to have coached the side, lead her side was excellent said Morgan, with the players showing immense respect for her.
"Rihanna was an excellent coach, she got them into shape and was excellent around all the tactics and all the substitutions, and got the best out of all the girls," he said.
Standouts for him were Biola Dawa and Fapiola Uoifalelahi who both stepped up their games and brought their teammates up with them.
Looking ahead to the 2023 tournament, Burke said she's not holding onto an expectations and knows that the sides they face will look very different.
"Every tournament's new different and you don't know what teams are going to bring each time up, so we'll just set our own goals now and standard, and then if we can achieve that, it really it will show on the field," Burke said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
