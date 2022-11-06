The Daily Advertiser
Southern Inland women go undefeated in Capital Sevens tournament one

November 6 2022 - 6:30pm
Biola Dawa makes a run for it in Southern Inland's 33-12 demolishing of Gungahlin in the Capital Sevens rugby competition at Conolly Park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Southern Inland's women's have finished tournament one of the Capital Sevens competition undefeated on home soil.

