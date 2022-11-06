Life started to return to normal across Wagga on Sunday as residents returned to their evacuated suburbs and business started to open back up after an anxious few days.
The Headon family made their way home to North Wagga on Sunday afternoon.
This was their first evacuation, and while they weren't too worried about the flooding, it has been a stressful few days.
"It all happened pretty quickly ... it was sort of a mad rush, we didn't pack too much, just the essentials," said Tim Headon.
They had to make their way to Coolamon as they couldn't find any accommodation here in town.
"It has been pretty hectic, it was tough to decide how many nights to book away, that was a bit tricky," he said.
Michelle Crokcer was picking up rubbish and debris that had washed up along the streets of North Wagga on Sunday afternoon.
She's glad locals were allowed back in that day, any longer and the clean up would have been ten times more difficult, she said.
"I'm really grateful the SES and council have made the call to let people come back and clean up," she said.
She spent part of the day helping her friend clean out her home which got "a foot and a half" of water through the house.
The constant high river levels and threat of flooding over recent months has made her feel "anxious".
"It does make you feel anxious because we're living in an environmentally unstable time, but you just have to deal with it."
As locals made their way home, she's noticed a lot of "flood brain", she said.
"They get really stressed and it's like PTSD, you hear the rain on the tin roof and normally that's a nice relaxing sound, but you hear it after a flood and you think, 'please stop, don't rain anymore'," she said.
"If we get big rainfall events like what has been happening and if we get in the next two weeks ... we'll be flooding again.
"It will be causing people some anxiety ... I've got a little knot, but I've been cleaning and walking my dog and picking up garbage, so I've been keeping busy so my head space isn't going to be messed up."
Street Slamin Dance Centre reopened after being forced to close their doors on Friday due to flooding on Hammond Avenue.
"I was a bit worried because I didn't think we'd have to sandbag," said owner Owner Grace Mattingly.
"But when the landlord dropped in and said in the last floods this [building] was vacant and water actually did come in."
Miss Mattingly lost two days of income, while paying her staff and worried that her recently installed carpet might get damaged.
But importantly, they missed two days of rehearsals for their end of year show at the Civic theatre, she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
