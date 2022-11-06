The Daily Advertiser

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to 'large blaze' at property on Macarthur street in Ashmont on Saturday night

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
The ruins of a home on Macarthur Street, Ashmont. A large blaze gutted the home on Saturday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

A "suspicious" fire destroyed an Ashmont home on Saturday night as Firefighters fought to protect nearby properties.

