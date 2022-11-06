A "suspicious" fire destroyed an Ashmont home on Saturday night as Firefighters fought to protect nearby properties.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the "large blaze" at a two story property on Macarthur street in Ashmont at approximately 11.30 on Saturday night.
Fire and Rescue zone commander Stewart Alexander said four fire trucks attended the scene and the fire was "particularly challenging" due to the intensity of the blaze and the danger to neighbouring properties.
But the fire was under control within the hour and nobody was hurt or injured, he said.
The fire will be treated as suspicious, he said, and will be investigated by police.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from Riverina Police District found the vacant property well alight and confirmed no one was injured.
"Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire," they said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
