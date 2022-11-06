The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in Wagga and western areas of the Riverina.
The warning on Sunday afternoon stated a weak upper trough to the west of NSW was forecast to combine with an associated surface trough to produce slow-moving thunderstorms.
"Some of these isolated thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall," the warning stated.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
"Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury, Deniliquin, Hay, Cobar and Balranald."
The warning came after residents of some areas of North Wagga and Gumly Gumly were given the green light to return home after the Murrumbidgee River flooding started to subside.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.