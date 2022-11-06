A strong line-up is set to compete for the Bidgee Cup on Friday, with three heats setting the field while there is a surprise omission.
Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot said last Friday was a great night of racing with a good crowd in attendance to watch the three heats.
"We had a lot of handy dogs and we have got a pretty smart final," Talbot said.
"Both of Ash Dwyer's dogs went quite well, (Samantha) Grenfell's got one in it."
In addition to the strong field of dogs that did make it through, there was also a bit of misfortune for Chris O'Brien's Mortified who failed to make the field despite being at short odds in the first heat.
"Chris O'Brien's dog Mortified was very unlucky," Talbot said.
"It was a very short odds favourite it was just unlucky, but that's what sort of happens when you miss the kick there.
"But apart from her, Special Blend, Charlie's Jar and Vayda Bale they are all in there and are pretty handy dogs.
"It is going to be who gets through that first turn first really, that's what wins those sorts of races."
In addition to the Bidgee Cup, Talbot said there will be a fair bit of entertainment on the track with multiple finals being held.
"We have got the 760m marathon on as well," he said.
"We have got the final of the Bidgee Brisk, the Wagga 400m and the fourth and fifth grade finals as well as the races we put on in between."
Cath Wall will be singing at the event on Friday with there being plenty on offer for the whole family including kids face painting.
