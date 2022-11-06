The Daily Advertiser

It will be a hotly contested Bidgee Cup, with three heats setting the field for the final on Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 6 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom's Express, Special Blend and Aqua Tiger all qualified for the Bidgee Cup final to be held on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

A strong line-up is set to compete for the Bidgee Cup on Friday, with three heats setting the field while there is a surprise omission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.