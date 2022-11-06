The Daily Advertiser

Despite recent flooding on sections of the track, the Snake Gully Cup Carnival looks set to go ahead this Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 6 2022 - 5:00pm
Ready To Humble took out the 2021 Snake Gully Cup. Picture by Matt Malone

The Snake Gully Cup Carnival has received the all-clear following track inspections over the weekend.

