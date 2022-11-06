The Snake Gully Cup Carnival has received the all-clear following track inspections over the weekend.
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) chief steward Liam Martin inspected the course on Sunday morning and despite having some concerns with certain areas of the track, believed that it would right to go for Friday's Snake Gully Cup.
"We inspected the course today and helped the club move 400m worth of rail from the flood affected areas," Martin said.
"The track is drying, there is still a couple of areas of concern at this stage, but with favourable weather they will improve.
"So at this stage, we will continue to monitor those sections and hopefully they will be right come later in the week.
"At this stage we still comfortable to go ahead as planned, we will just monitor those areas of concern where the flood waters had come onto the track and we will monitor those daily."
Martin said that as a whole the track was in pretty good order, with there only being a 300m section that was of concern.
"The rest of the track is in great order and it's mainly a concern from the 1800m to the 1500m," he said.
"So there is only a 300m section of track that's an issue, the remainder of the track is quite good.
"The club is doing a great job and they are out there working away on mowers and they have got pumps going trying to get the water off the inside of the track.
"They are doing a great job and their work should be commended."
