McGirr welcomes Premier's support for cashless pokies

Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's support for cashless poker machines as the independent member continues to push for an inquiry into gambling in pubs and clubs.
Dr McGirr has joined with fellow independent MPs, Greg Piper and Alex Greenwich, in writing to Mr Perrottet and calling for a special commission of inquiry into "gambling harm and the influence of the gambling industry over public policy".
Dr McGirr said the losses to poker machines in the Riverina and Border regions, which reached $95 million in the space of six months last year, were "extraordinary".
After receiving the letter, Mr Perrottet said he would not introduce mandatory debit cards as "a knee-jerk response" but he would head in that direction.
"This is not a matter of if we do it, it's a matter of how we do it," he said.
Labor opposition leader Chris Minns has said he is open-minded but it would likely be a complex and expensive policy to implement and he would need to see more details.
NSW Nationals leader and deputy Premier Paul Toole has questioned whether mandatory cashless pokies could be implemented and called for consultation with ClubsNSW.
Dr McGirr said he welcomed Mr Perrottet's support for cashless poker machines and he would continue to push for an inquiry to combat money laundering and gambling addiction.
"The Premier has come out and said we need to get here on cashless cards, I think he has set the direction and that's important. I think the Premier has shown some very positive leadership on this issue," Dr McGirr said.
Dr McGirr said his call for an inquiry was in-part influenced by a report from the NSW Crime Commission last month into money laundering in pubs and clubs.
The report found that "cleaning" the proceeds of crime through pokies was not as widespread as other techniques but large sums that were the of proceeds of crime were being gambled by criminals and that was rewarding and perpetuating crime.
Dr McGirr said he expected resistance from the hospitality industry, which had improved its practices, but there was a need for further change.
"Pubs and clubs are absolutely critical to our communities, particularly in rural and regional areas, but the fact is we have got the Crime Commissioner's report that points to billions of dollars going through poker machines from criminal elements," Dr McGirr said.
"We know the significant public health issue we have with problem gambling and we are probably making a lot of money at the significant expense of pretty vulnerable people in our community."
