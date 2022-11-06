The Daily Advertiser

Wagga MP Joe McGirr welcomes Premier Dominic Perrottet's support for cashless poker machines

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
November 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McGirr welcomes Premier's support for cashless pokies

Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's support for cashless poker machines as the independent member continues to push for an inquiry into gambling in pubs and clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.