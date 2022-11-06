The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina lock in dates for women's football season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Rosalind O'Reilly comes up against Aleah Stone at Crossroads Oval during the 2022 Southern NSW Women's competition. Photo by Madeline Begley

Women's football will be back in action this summer, with the Southern NSW Women's competition set to begin in early February.

