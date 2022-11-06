Women's football will be back in action this summer, with the Southern NSW Women's competition set to begin in early February.
AFL Riverina have confirmed teams will once again compete in a six week competition, with round one scheduled to begin Friday, February 10.
Following the regular home and away season will be a three week finals series, with the grand final falling before Good Friday, on Thursday, April 7.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Three clubs have expressed interest in joining the competition for 2023, with Temora and Leeton-Whitton already beginning their recruitment drives.
After appointing a head coach at the end of 2021, Wagga Tigers were unable to get enough players to compete in 2022 but are expected to try and get a team together for the upcoming season.
Nominations for clubs have not yet closed, with a draw likely to be finalised within the next two weeks.
The 2022 season ran with two conferences, with the top four teams from each conference competing in a joint finals series for the premiership.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong won the 2022 premiership following a dominating finals run.
Most clubs in the league have begun their pre-season training, but poor weather and ground closures have forced several clubs to re-schedule.
There are just four AFL Riverina clubs who have not yet expressed intentions to join the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.