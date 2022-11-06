NSW have broken a 14-year drought, defeating Queensland in the under 15s girl's School Sports Australia touch football championships.
Queensland has won the competition every year since 2008, but it was the Blues who prevailed in a 7-5 win on Friday at Jubilee Park.
Kildare Catholic College student Holly Williams featured in the winning team, scoring NSW's first try in the grand final.
The 15-year-old injured her shoulder competing on day one of the week-long tournament and missed out on the semi-final game but made her return for the big one.
"The physio said it's an anterior shoulder, it was just like an awkward dive, I missed out on the semi-final but that's all," Williams said.
Friday's final was a close game, with Queensland scoring the first try, forcing NSW to play catch up.
By halftime NSW were up 4-1, but the score was far from a reflection of the game ahead of them.
"Even our coach said, like it was so close that the score doesn't reflect how the game's going. We were just winning the big moments but it was a really even game," Williams said.
Working hard in defence, Williams believes that the NSW had a stronger team and outplayed their Queensland counterparts.
"We knew that we like the two best teams so it was like it could go either way and I think that we had the better team but I think we also played a bit better than them as well," she said.
Despite her injury Williams said the week playing touch football for her home state was exciting and she is pleased to have had the opportunity to play alongside the best players and under the best coaches in NSW.
"It's actually really exciting, the girls that are young girls now can look up to us and be like, oh, it is possible," Williams said.
"Because it's been 14 years, I think sometimes people think it's impossible, but now that we've done it people coming up will know they can do that now too."
NSW and Queensland faced off in the grand final of all three other grades on Friday morning.
Wagga's Zara Connelly and Abbey Hunt played in the NSW girls under 12 side, who narrowly lost 5-2.
Meanwhile in the boy's competition NSW prevailed 4-3 in the under 12s, while it was Queensland who secured a 9-8 win in the under 15s.
The School Sports Australia touch football championships in Wagga featured teams from six states and territories competing for the fist time since 2019.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
