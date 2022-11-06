The Wagga Swim Club have celebrated their 125th anniversary in style after holding a very successful carnival on Saturday.
Wagga Swim Club president Gerard Horsley was very pleased with how the carnival went saying it was a great way for the club to celebrate the milestone.
"It was a great celebration for the 125 years," Horsley said.
"Considering we started down at the river (in 1897), we were pretty lucky that the river didn't come and join us for the celebrations at Morgan Street.
"We had a few of the competitors who had disrupted travel, but they all made it alright."
Kicking off competition just before 11am, Horsley said they had a fantastic day's racing which was highlighted by the skins event during the middle of the carnival.
Former Australian Olympian James Magnussen was in attendance and competed in the skins event, where he raced against some of the regions best young swimmers including Wagga's Jamie Mooney and Griffith's Haig Buckingham.
Horsley said it was fantastic for the members of the club to be able to mix shoulders with Magnussen who was extremely generous with his time.
"They absolutely loved it," he said.
"I've only got praise for James, he made himself really available and interacted with all of the swimmers and the parents.
"He signed everything from t-shirts to hats and swim caps, he probably would've had a bit of writer's cramp at the end of the day."
Despite not swimming a whole lot in the recent past, Horsley said it was still good to see Magnussen compete in front of a large crowd.
"He still looks very fit," he said.
"Although he did say that he doesn't do a lot of swimming, but he managed to crack four 50m sprint races.
"It took a toll on all of them, but they were all very happy and came out with smiles on their faces."
After so much preparation to the lead-up to the event, Horsley said the carnival was over in a flash.
"There was a lot of lead-up work and then it was just go, go go all-day," he said.
"I don't think we had any muck-ups during the day, it all went fairly well.
"The commemorative t-shirts that we designed were a hit, the souvenir booklet that we did everybody loved that with all of the old photos and some old information.
"The commemorative medals that we designed they were a hit as well and they received really well."
Following the carnival, the next big meet for the club will be the 2022/23 NSW Senior State Age Championships that are to be held at Sydney Olympic Park in mid December with Horsley expecting a good representation of local swimmers to compete at the event.
