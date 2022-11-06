Communication will be key for Southern Inland's men's side if they're to improve in tournament two of the Capital Sevens competition.
In tournament one held at Jubilee Park on Saturday, Southern Inland were only able to secure a single win in four games.
Coming out strong in their first game of the day, SIRU defeated Royals 14-10 but were unable to back up their performance, going down 22-5 to Gungahlin.
Coach Tom Martin said that communication was a missing factor in his team's performance, but they were able to bounce back to remain competitive in their final two games.
"They've all gotten to play with each other a little bit now, which is good because that's starting to learn how each other play, so I want to just work on communication and then let them have good fun," Martin said.
A representative side, Martin had his choice of players from across a huge geographical area, and said their unfamiliarity with each other may have contributed to a lack of communication.
"Being a rep team, only a few of these boys actually play club rugby together. So for a few of them, it was the first time that they ever actually met. So it was, it is a building stage for communication," he said.
In his first stint as SIRU Capital Sevens coach Martin said it was nice to be working with men who understand the reality of sport.
"It was good to be able to coach a men's team who understand that you're not going to win every single game," Martin said.
Despite only securing the one win, Martin was pleased with what he saw on the field, after giving his players freedom to play their own games.
"I didn't give them any game plan, I just told them to work on one or two small things, and they were able to do what they do naturally and get the win," he said.
Defensively his team held up well, and he was pleased with how their opposition was forced to earn their tries.
"All of their tries were scored by running around us, and you can't teach pace, if a team's running around you, that's life. I just don't want them ever running through us," he said.
Martin was particularly impressed with Wagga City's Tomasi Naubuliwaqa and Tumut's Ponipate Qio. Eighteen-year-old Reuben Sarkis from Albury was also a standout for Martin.
"Sarkis did not look out of place at all, his contact was great, he is one of the fastest plays in the team, I picked him for his pace, and he was able to show that on the day, which was good," he said
Newcomers Penrith Emus impressed in their Capital Sevens debut, winning three games and getting a draw in their fourth. They sit second on the ladder to Gungahlin on points against.
The first tournament, to be hosted in Queanbeyan, was cancelled last month due to weather, and will likely be rescheduled to February 2023.
Martin said he hopes to get the team together for several training sessions before the next tournament after only getting one session together before the Wagga tournament.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
