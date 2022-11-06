The Daily Advertiser
Photos

SIRU men look to improve for next Capital Sevens tournament

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 6 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin Eagles players Jeb Smith and Izzy Taupeamuhu look to Ponipate Qio as he makes a run during the Capital Sevens rugby competition at Conolly Park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Communication will be key for Southern Inland's men's side if they're to improve in tournament two of the Capital Sevens competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.