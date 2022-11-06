The Daily Advertiser

Kate Pevere has been crowned Miss Wagga Wagga 2023 with Hayley Burkinshaw taking the Community Princess title

By Conor Burke
Updated November 6 2022 - 7:34pm, first published 12:30pm
The new Community Princess 2023, Haylee Burkinshaw, and Miss Wagga 2023, Kate Pevere (seated), pictured at their crowning at Wagga Art Gallery with outgoing Community Princess Rachael Bowering (left) and outgoing Miss Wagga Jessikah McCarthy (right). Picture by Madeline Begley

After months of hard work and fundraising, the 75th Miss Wagga Wagga was crowned on Saturday evening.

