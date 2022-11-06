After months of hard work and fundraising, the 75th Miss Wagga Wagga was crowned on Saturday evening.
Kate Pevere took the 2023 title and it came as a surprise for the Wagga local, who originally only set out to do some volunteer work this year.
But the whole experience has allowed her to volunteer her time, whilst raising money for good causes.
Pro Patria, Memories for Mia, Specialist Medical Resources Foundation and Ronald McDonald House were all beneficiaries of the money raised by the seven entrants during the eight month process.
"It felt really special to be able to do that for the community," said Ms Pevere, 24.
"I didn't join the quest for the main goal of getting a title, I actually joined it to raise as much money as possible for charity and spend some time volunteering for the community," she said.
"To get the title at the end of it was an absolute honour and definitely a cherry on top moment."
Miss Wagga Quest chair Ali Tanner said the entrants are "empowered" by the process and all seven women "come out a winner".
Hayley Burkinshaw was named Community Princess and Mrs Tanner said the two women will play an important part as ambassadors for the community over the next year.
"They've become role models and other young women see these entrants and think 'I can do that', it's empowering for young women," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
