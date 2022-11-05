North Wagga residents have been given to go ahead to return home with caution as flood levels continue to recede.
As of 7am on Sunday, local residents inside the levee can now return, with access to North Wagga solely for local residents only, with no thoroughfare or commercial activity access.
The SES said proof of residence may be required to enter the area.
SES incident controller Barry Griffiths said traffic control will remain in place and urged people to obey any road closure or traffic management signs that may still be in place.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said the area will only be open to local residents as there is pumping infrastructure still in place on parts of Hampden Avenue.
"We encourage people to move back in slowly and be careful of any animals that have relocated and any debris that may have relocated," he said.
Similar return notifications were also handed to parts of Gumly Gumly overnight, with residents in the following areas advised to return with caution:
East Wagga residents were asked to remian vigilant and to monitor conditions and advised to check warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page.
The Murrumbidgee river continues to fall and as of 9am on Sunday morning sat at 9.23m, down from a peak of 9.72 on Friday. It's now at a moderate flooding level.
Flooding continues to trouble many areas of the state and the SES reports they received 253 requests for assistance and performed 25 flood rescuers in the past 24 hours.
There are 97 current NSW SES warnings, 21 at emergency warning, 58 at watch and act and 18 at advice.
For more details and a map visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.