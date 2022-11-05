The Daily Advertiser

Wagga evacuees wait to return as Murrumbidgee falls below major flood level

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 5 2022 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Evacuees from across Wagga are being told to wait a little longer before they can return to their homes even as the Murrumbidgee River recorded a significant drop in the last 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.