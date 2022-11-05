Evacuees from across Wagga are being told to wait a little longer before they can return to their homes even as the Murrumbidgee River recorded a significant drop in the last 24 hours.
By 6pm Saturday, the river had fallen down to 9.47 metres, 25 centimetres down from Friday's peak of 9.72 metres.
Addressing the public in a special broadcast on Saturday, SES incident controller Barry Griffiths said residents of North Wagga would have to wait while assessments were carried out on the levees Hampden Avenue.
"We want North Wagga residents back as soon as possible and we are working closely [on that] with council.
"We are just waiting for engineering reports to come back to determine the safety of the embankment that leads into North Wagga.
"Once council are satisfied that is in a stable condition, we'll allow local access only back into North Wagga.
Mr Griffiths said a key concern at present is despite the Murrumbidgee level dropping, North Wagga is still a little below the current river levels being held back by the levee.
"There is infrastructure [currently] in place that is cutting off some roads with pump hoses... moving across town," he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Griffiths said residents of Gumly Gumly and other evacuated parts of the city will be allowed to return once the SES assess the area and deem it safe.
"It is not our objective to keep people out as long as we can," he said.
"I want them back in as soon as I can and that's what we are working on."
With another rain event expected to hit the region in less than a week's time, Mr Griffiths said the SES planning ahead.
Mr Griffiths said with the catchments so wet right now, and weekly rain events taking place, the flood threat was not over.
"I'd love to say this is it and that it's over and done with, but the reality is we're going to see more flooding," he said.
"There is no crystal ball as to what we will see, so the communities out there need to remain vigilant.
"They need to maintain an awareness of what's happening around them, keep up to date with the current news and affairs and maintain their flood preparation."
Mr Griffiths said people also need to react to the ongoing road closures.
"As this flood water moves down through the [river] system, roads are going to open and close periodically," he said.
"That is going to continue for a long period of time in the coming weeks and months."
Mr Griffiths advised people to "stay prepared" and "continue to prepare."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
