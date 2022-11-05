Wagga residents are keeping a nervous eye on the forecasts after another rain event was flagged to hit the region just days after the city experienced its first major flood in a decade.
It comes as Wagga and the wider region endured a week of crazy weather with pouring rains, snow and floods hitting the region before a sudden sunny change.
The week began with heavy storms rolling through, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 60.6 millimetres of rain at Wagga Airport between Monday and Wednesday, while Kapooka saw 73.4 millimetres in that period.
Then came a frosty change as unseasonably cold weather saw Wagga record a maximum of just 12.3 degrees on Tuesday.
In the upper parts of the region to Wagga's west the town of Batlow even saw some snowfalls as the bureau forecast snow down to as low as 800 metres.
But the craziness was not yet over as the already flooding Murrumbidgee River experienced a surge when the latest rain event hit, forcing both catchments to again spill over their banks.
Towards week's end, the rising river saw many people across Wagga evacuated as properties went underwater or came under threat.
But even as the flood situation worsened, the weather sunny with Wagga experiencing a 'blue sky flood' when the river peaked at 9.72 metres about midday Friday.
Reflecting on the wild week of weather that was, Senior bureau forecaster Jordan Notara said the initial rains were the "driving factor" in river rises across the region.
Mr Notara said Wagga received more than a month's worth of rain as 45 millimetres fell in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday November 1.
He said it was also the fourth highest daily rainfall for November at that station since records began 82 years ago.
Turning to the "winter-like" cold front that moved through next, Mr Notara said the system brought "significant cold air from the southern ocean."
"Abnormally cold temperatures followed that system, which brought snow... and we also saw quite a stark change to [maximum] temperatures with about a 10 degree drop from one day to the next," he said.
After the storms and snow came the floods.
"Dams around the region were significantly full and rainfall that fell across Sunday and Monday in particular started to see a surge of water moving downstream," Mr Notara said.
Following Friday's flood peak, residents in low-lying areas of Wagga will be taking a close look at the forecasts for next weekend as Mr Notara flagged more rains around the corner.
"The next more significant weather system is expected to arrive next Friday," Mr Notara said.
He said the system, expected to hit the Riverina from November 11 - 13, threatens to bring with it "the potential for more widespread storms and rain."
Mr Notara said this will likely bring "renewed [river] rises" and "flash flooding" as well.
