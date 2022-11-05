A major Wagga highway is back open after the flooding Murrumbidgee River forced it to close this week.
The Sturt Hwy (Hammond Ave) between Kooringal Rd and Tasman Rd was back open on Saturday morning under alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions.
Rising flood waters caused traffic pain for locals on Friday after the major section of highway was closed late Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Kooringal Road between Hammond Avenue and Copland Street remains closed.
Copland Street is also closed between the Kooringal Road roundabout and Lockyer Street in East Wagga.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
