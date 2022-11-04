The Daily Advertiser

Boorowa shakes for second time in as many months as magnitude 4 earthquake strikes

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 5 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A magnitude 4 earthquake (red dot) struck about 20 kilometres northeast of Boorowa on Saturday morning. Photo courtesy Geoscience Australia

A Riverina community had a shaky start to their weekend after the town was hit by a big earthquake on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.