A Riverina community had a shaky start to their weekend after the town was hit by a big earthquake on Saturday morning.
About 9.45am, the town of Boorowa in the region's northeast was left shaking after a magnitude 4 earthquake struck approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the township at a depth of just 3 kilometres.
Barely 40 minutes after the earthquake struck, Geoscience Australia had already received 29 reports of the incident.
On Facebook, people were quick to comment, with user Kuan Bartel reporting feeling the quake as far away as Canberra.
Another user, Merelle Hart reporting feeling the quake some 50 kilometres away in Wyangala.
It came just two days after a smaller quake hit the region with the epicentre about 50 kilometres further north near Cowra.
That quake struck the region about 1.50pm on Thursday, however only one person reported feeling it.
Late last month, Boorowa was hit with a magnitude 2.1 earthquake, which occurred not far from Saturday's epicentre.
Following last month's quake, Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate said earthquakes are relatively common around this part of the region.
He said over 100 earthquakes have taken place in this area over the past 10 years.
As well, Dr Bathgate said earthquakes take place across Australia on a daily basis.
Australia experiences over 100 magnitude three earthquakes across the country every year with many times more magnitude two earthquakes and smaller.
While most earthquakes that strike Australia are relatively minor, Dr Bathgate said the continent does occasionally experience larger ones too.
In September last year people across southeastern Australia reported feeling a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck near Mansfield in Victoria.
