Do protesters have a right to destroy property?

A protester dumped 1000 litres of oily sludge on the Melbourne Cup track in the early hours of last week's. He had "personal issues" with the racing industry, the problem gambler said.
"This is about Victoria Racing Club, and the toxic industry of which they are leaders, choosing to protect their racecourse against the impacts of climate change at the expense of people's homes and livelihoods," the protester said in a statement.
Then he rambled on about gambling addiction. "No one wants to give money they can't afford to the ultra rich - we do it because we have been misled by their advertising campaigns that tell us we can win," a Sky News report added.
Someone from the ABC tweeted support. Of course, climate activist group Extinction Rebellion Victoria praised the sludge-pouring just hours before the running of the $8 million race.
The Melbourne Cup is a legal activity. Yes, gambling can be a worry - I've talked with too many mothers (and a few fathers) about the pay packet disappearing down the gambling gurgler before the family is fed.
As one mother told me, when the law changed and pay packets went straight to the bank, she thought the family had been saved. But then pubs were allowed to have poker machines and gambling - and pubs installed ATMs. Now she was back where she started, sometimes having to seek charity help just to feed everyone.
But she didn't pour oil on the track. No civilised person does. We live in a democracy, which means we elect people to make laws for the community. You don't throw a tantrum and destroy property.
Elsewhere, a "climate activist" blocked traffic in Sydney, causing people to be late for work, miss medical appointments, maybe even operations.
Mali Cooper was "charged under NSW's new draconian anti-protest laws," The Guardian reported. These laws are neither draconian nor effective - she avoided jail.
The trauma of the Lismore floods, and climate change, the court was told - and the charges were dropped! She was discharged into a psychologist's care for six months.
Psychological treatment should include showing her the Lismore flood graph for the last 100 years. She will learn that if she continues to live in Lismore, she will continue to experience regular floods. Cooper's actions kicked off two days of climate protests by Blockade Australia, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Don't feel sorry for this misled girl - she was a pawn in a much bigger game.
Minority groups seem to think that they can impose their political will on the rest of us, and democracy be damned! Paintings have been damaged, traffic blocked, often using the rather foolish idea of gluing fingers to something.
Extinction Rebellion disrupted the Paris Motor Show, holding a flag dripping with black paint above Ferrari sports cars. Some glued themselves to the cars.
Extinction Rebellion doesn't like electric cars either. "XR also stated that motors and batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles are made from materials where exploitation is 'extremely costly' in terms of human lives, energy and pollution," according to a Daily Mail UK story.
In Germany, nine Scientist Rebellion activists glued their hands to the floor of the Autostadt, a Volkswagen museum. The staff simply turned out the lights and went home! A day later they complained, "that Volkswagen had denied their request to have a bowl so that they could go to the toilet 'in a decent manner' while they were glued to the floor." Good one!
We are all occasionally upset by something. But ordinary people don't destroy things or disrupt other people's lives.
By the way, online gambling companies will soon be forced to ditch "gamble responsibly" in favour of several new taglines. They include: "Chances are you're about to lose"; "Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?"; "What's gambling really costing you?"; and "What are you prepared to lose today?", according to a report in The Age.
I would prefer to see all radio, TV and online gambling advertising banned completely. But that's just my opinion.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is safe. I certainly won't be rushing to the track with a barrel of oil.
