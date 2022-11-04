It was another crazy day for motorists on Wagga roads as the rising Murrumbidgee River forced more road closures on Friday, raising concerns about emergency service wait times.
Commuters in the morning peak had a curve ball thrown at them when they awoke to find the Sturt Highway in East Wagga closed between Kooringal and Tasman Roads due to rising floodwaters.
Traffic delays crossing the Gobba Bridge into town were slightly improved on Friday compared to the day prior.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Former president of the Estella Progress Association Bruce Durham said while traffic over the Gobba Bridge saw an improvement on Friday, extreme delays over the past few days had raised serious safety concerns.
"You just hope there is no fire or medical emergency out this way, because they would never be able to get out," Mr Durham said.
He said any traffic lights on the Olympic Highway would have been "completely useless" to alleviate the traffic congestion and that the Gobba Bridge duplication is "desperately needed."
"This [flood] has reinforced that more than ever," he said.
Mr Durham said on Thursday it took him just under half and hour to travel from Estella into town compared to the normal five-minute journey.
He also raised concerns about the traffic causing students to arrive late for school and HSC students missing their end of school exams.
In response to the delays and road closures, Fire & Rescue NSW Zone Commander Stuart Alexander said crews may be forced to take alternate routes in the event of emergencies.
"There will be difficulties with heavy traffic and the flooded roads," commander Alexander said.
"We may have to take alternate routes to any emergency, but those are decisions made as best we can with the information we have."
Commander Alexander said FRNSW "continues to urge people not to enter floodwater and asking if they don't need to be out on the roads, please don't, to minimise congestion."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.