Traffic jams on Wagga's bottlenecks raise concerns over emergency service access across town

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 5 2022 - 5:00am
Former president of the Estella Progress Association Bruce Durham. Picture courtesy Monty Jacka

It was another crazy day for motorists on Wagga roads as the rising Murrumbidgee River forced more road closures on Friday, raising concerns about emergency service wait times.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

