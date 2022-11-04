If you have a need, a need for speed, then the Wagga Inland Boat show might be the ticket this weekend as the event roars back to Lake Albert.
The two-day event returns for its fourth year and those taking part say it's the biggest event of its kind in Australia.
Matt Rendolth travelled to the event from Newcastle to show his 1985 Thurgar T deck inboard class 5 litre boat.
"It's the greatest inland boat show, it's the biggest, " he said.
In other news:
Boats of all stripes from all over the nations will be making wave, he said.
"You've got inboards, outboards, hydroplanes, old skiffs ... it's pretty much if you've got a boat, bring it, show it," he said.
There will also be high speed boat displays and that's where the fun starts for fellow Novocastrian boat enthusiast Gill Howison.
"It's the thrill, the roaring V8, the buzz of the engine, the speed," he said.
Nothing compares to driving boats at high speeds, he said, you feel that bit faster on the water than on the road.
But there's also a sense of kinship in the boating community.
"And the friendship, we have a good time outside of being in the boats," he said.
"We live and breathe it, it's a way of life for us," he said.
Wagga boat club commodore and show organiser Mick Henderson said the show has turned into a major boating event.
"We've got 39 boats, considering the water and what's going on that's fantastic," he said.
And all of that water has actually created perfect conditions for the show.
"It's an advantage to some and a disadvantage to others at the moment," he said.
"It's good for the community of Wagga to bring these events to the city, it's all tourism and dollars to the economy."
The show starts Saturday at 10am at the Wagga boat club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.