The Daily Advertiser

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visits flood-affected Wagga region

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES incident controller Barry Griffiths (left to right), NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke and Wagga MP Joe McGirr. Picture by Les Smith

Residents were still waiting for the Murrumbidgee River to peak yesterday when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.