Residents were still waiting for the Murrumbidgee River to peak yesterday when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Wagga.
Mr Perrottet spent the afternoon flying over the city's flood impacted suburbs and said there was a difficult time ahead for many local residents.
"What strikes me as well is how long it's going to take for this water to recede," Mr Perrottet said.
"There is so much water in the ground and the rivers are so full."
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted another "significant weather event" for late next week which could bring heavy rainfall and storms to the region.
Mr Perrottet said the state was prepared in the case of another event.
"The teams are ready to go," he said.
"I have seen a marked improvement across the state over the last 12 months, unfortunately, probably learning too much by experience.
"Yeah, there's going to be difficult weather and we also think over the summer months but we'll get through it."
Mr Perrottet thanked volunteers in Wagga and across the state, who he acknowledged were exhausted after continued flooding events.
"People are tired and burnt out," he said.
"But what I see is a very strong spirit and people just wanting to keep going to help communities right across the state."
Sandbagging efforts ramped up at Wagga showgrounds on Friday as homes and businesses in the East Wagga area prepare for more possible river rises.
SES incident controller for the Southern Zone Barry Griffiths said three truckloads of sand were delivered to Wagga Showgrounds at midday.
"They're going to shops, East Wagga, North Wagga, to protect their homes, block drains, that sort of thing," Mr Griffiths said.
Annette St Clair was one of the eager community members waiting to lend a hand Friday morning.
Founder of the Amie St Clair foundation, said she was there to give back to the community.
"I had a daughter that passed away at the age of 23 to melanoma," she said.
"When I was going through her journey of being unwell, we were very blessed to have the support of our local community.
"I'm here to represent the St Clair family and do what I can to help."
Mr Griffiths said emergency services were concerned about low-lying areas of East Wagga such as the Sturt Highway's Marshalls Creek Bridge.
"We're reasonably confident at the moment that we won't need to close that bridge but we are doing some scenarios around the potential to close that bridge," he said.
"Which may involve a short tern isolation of businesses in the industrial area."
At 5.30pm on Friday, the river was still at the major flood level of 9.71 metres.
Low-lying areas of East Wagga were told to prepare to evacuate by the SES Friday afternoon.
Moorong and Edward Street West were also advised to be ready for isolation.
Mr Griffiths said focus was also beginning to shift downstream as SES crews prepared for the flood peak to move through Wagga to Narrandera.
"[People should] maintain their preparation, continue making plans. If they're isolated, continue to make plans to remain isolated," he said.
"We're waiting on the revised heights from the Bureau of Meteorology for Narrandera and Darlington Point and it's likely that we will update that information when we get it."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
