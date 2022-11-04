As she walked out of her last ever school exam, Amy Combs was handed a pair of scissors and asked to cut the red and white tape which protects the exam rooms at Wagga Christian College from noisy students.
The moment marked the official end of the HSC for hundreds of teenagers across Wagga, with the gruelling four week exam period wrapping up with the Design and Technology paper on Friday afternoon.
"I'm glad to have it over with but it's a little bit sad," Amy said.
"It will be weird to never have to sit a school exam again - I don't think it has quite hit me yet."
The 17-year-old plans to spend the next few weeks winding down from a busy year before looking for a job. Next year she hopes to attend Charles Sturt University and begin studying to become a teacher.
Amy said it was a bittersweet feeling to say goodbye to the Christian College - where she has been a student since kindergarten.
"I think I've grown a lot - obviously since kindy - but also even just in this last year," she said.
"Definitely looking forward to what's coming next."
In other news
Catherine Clarke, the head of senior school at the college, said this year's graduating cohort had navigated the exam period impressively.
"They've gone in confidently and we've been very proud of how they've managed themselves through the exams," Mrs Clarke said.
More than 67,000 students across NSW completed the HSC this year, as the exams returned to normal after COVID disruptions in 2020 and 2021.
NSW Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell, said every HSC student should be proud of what they have achieved over the senior years of school.
"The resilience, focus and adaptability they have shown will serve them well in the next chapter of their life, whether that is university, vocational training or employment," Ms Mitchell said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.