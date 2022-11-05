Rural suspense, art crimes and more at Wagga library

Broad River Station tells the story of Mia, a newly graduated constable, assigned to her old home town of Broad River. At work, Mia faces the challenge of colleagues who believe women can't do police work, while in her personal life she deals with the effects of early dementia on her grandmother Clara. When a local child goes missing, Mia is confined to barracks, but visiting Detective Dave Burrows realises she has useful skills, and her career takes a new turn.