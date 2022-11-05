The Daily Advertiser

Rural suspense, art crimes and more at Wagga library

November 5 2022 - 12:00pm
Popular author Fleur McDonald is coming to Wagga Wagga City Library for a special audience on Saturday, November 19. Picture by Dan Paris

Wagga Wagga City Library is delighted to host bestselling author Fleur McDonald for the launch of her latest novel, Broad River Station.

