Rural suspense, art crimes and more at Wagga library

Wagga Wagga City Library is delighted to host bestselling author Fleur McDonald for the launch of her latest novel, Broad River Station.
McDonald will appear in conversation, discussing her many successful works and life in literature from 2.30pm on Saturday, November 19.
Broad River Station tells the story of Mia, a newly graduated constable, assigned to her old home town of Broad River. At work, Mia faces the challenge of colleagues who believe women can't do police work, while in her personal life she deals with the effects of early dementia on her grandmother Clara. When a local child goes missing, Mia is confined to barracks, but visiting Detective Dave Burrows realises she has useful skills, and her career takes a new turn.
McDonald has lived and worked on farms for much of her life, and is the author of dozens of popular titles, including Suddenly One Summer, Red Dust and The Shearer's Wife.
Wine and nibbles will be served from 2.30pm, with the book chat beginning at 2.45pm. McDonald's books will be available for purchase through Collins Booksellers.
The library will also host a fascinating presentation on art crime and art copying, when art historian Penelope Jackson appears in conversation with Dr Sam Bowker from 5pm on Wednesday, November 23.
Jackson is a curator and former art gallery director, specialising in art crime, the fraudulent use of copies, and the study of copying as an art form. Her latest book is The Art of Copying Art. Bowker is a lecturer in art history and visual culture at Charles Sturt University, specialising in Khayamiyya, or Egyptian Tentmaker Applique.
