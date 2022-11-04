Businesses in the tiny town of Collingullie rely almost entirely on the steady stream of customers who travel through on the Sturt Highway each day.
But with the road now closed in both directions due to rising floodwaters, both the pub and the servo are wondering if there is any point in opening at all.
"There's just no one around - it's very, very quiet," Collingullie Hotel manager Vanessa Woods said.
"Normally on a Friday night you're here until at least 11pm ... but I'm debating whether or not to open at all today."
Even the pub's local patrons are almost all farmers, who are stuck at home keeping a careful eye on the surging creeks across their properties.
Mrs Woods said she wasn't sure how her venue would survive the next couple of weeks.
"All the main roads to us are now closed, we don't have any traffic and there will be no financial income," she said.
"How does a small business, that's already struggling with catching up from COVID, continue when the two major roads are closed."
The Gullie Store, located just a few hundred metres up the road, is in the exact same situation.
Yash Patel has been an employee at the service station and general store for about six months and said he has never seen it this quiet.
"We are very quiet and our sale is just one third what it usually is," Mr Patel said.
"Very few people come here and when they do they are farmers that live nearby. We don't get anymore travellers."
The servo usually stays open until 7pm but recently the management, who all live in Wagga, have been closing it hours early.
Mr Patel said there is a lot of anxiety about how things will go if the Sturt Highway remains closed.
"Everyone is feeling nervous. Hopefully the government gives something to help with this sort of thing," he said.
This sentiment was shared by Mrs Woods, who said support for any business affected by the floods would be "greatly appreciated and accepted by everyone".
Transport for NSW announced the Sturt Highway would be closed between Darlington Point and Wagga on Friday morning.
The highway had already been closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie from Tuesday.
