As they return home from a visit to their local store, Syd and Margo Lisle clamber into a little boat to traverse the floodwaters which now encircle their Collingullie farm.
Water from Beavers Creek, which stems from the Murrumbidgee River, has completely covered the road which the Lisles and their neighbours use to get home.
The road becomes too dangerous to drive through when the creek reaches 4.8 metres at the nearby Mundowy gauge - which is currently sitting at nearly 7.1 metres.
In other news
"We're boating in and out just about daily now," Mr Lisle said.
The trip only takes about five minutes but Mrs Lisle admits it can be a "bit rugged" at times.
The couple have more than 180 cattle, which they managed to move to higher ground near the highway a few weeks ago.
Having owned the property for 13 years, this flood is not the first the Lisles have ever faced.
"We're pretty laid back. We've been through it before," Mrs Lisle said.
"We've got plenty of feed and we're not in the situation of a lot of other people that are worse off - we're fine."
For Mr Lisle, the biggest concern is how the floodwaters will impact his neighbours crops.
"If this water lays there long enough it will kill everything that's there but it will also actually affects the soil," he said.
"Some of these guys certainly won't get production this year, but they may not get it for a couple of years."
The couple both said they would like to see more frequent, more accurate data for both river heights and dam levels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.