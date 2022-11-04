The Daily Advertiser

'Bit rugged': Collingullie farmers use boat to cross floodwaters encircling their home

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated November 5 2022 - 7:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Syd Lisle and his dog Ruby have been using a boat to get home ever since floodwaters encircled their Collingullie farm. Picture by Monty Jacka

As they return home from a visit to their local store, Syd and Margo Lisle clamber into a little boat to traverse the floodwaters which now encircle their Collingullie farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.