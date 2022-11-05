Turning the pages of Wagga's past

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Hundreds applauded enthusiastically as Michelle Robertson was crowned Miss Wagga. Tamara Glover, the most prolific fund raiser in the history of the quest was crowned Miss Community Princess.
Thousands of people turned out for the Wagga Air Show, which featured a restored Lockheed Super Constellation known as "Connie" along with 200 aircraft and display flights.
Sturt Mall has been sold by Marjen Pty Ltd to Austex Investments who are considering a multi-million redevelopment of the centre.
The Wollundry Rotary Sunday Market, which been an institution in Wagga for 19 years, has reached the million-dollar mark in funds raised for the community.
A decision by the St Vincent de Paul Society to sell the Christian Formation Centre at San Isidore has disappointed several West Wagga Catholic parishioners.
The CWA Wagga Evening Branch celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Garden Court Restaurant.
Group Nine delegates gave unanimous approval to the concept of a Maurie Kelly Cup beginning next season.
WIRES reptile coordinator Cathy Car said that they were receiving about six calls a day about active brown snakes in Wagga's suburbs.
Knights Meats owner Michael Knight was presented with a prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for his long involvement with Wollundry Rotary.
More than 80 stallholders took part in the 10th annual Gala Christmas Fair at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, a fundraiser for the Wagga branch of the Children's Medical Research Institute.
Ross Geppert, Ross Vidler, Russell Meyers, and Rob Cartwright were among local participants in the Camp Quality Caper, in which four cars from Temora and Wagga raised more than $37,000 for children with cancer.
More than 600 competitors competed in the first City to Lake "Run for Your Life" starting in the city and running down Baylis Street to finish at Lake Albert.
McCoullough Developments announced a major new land release at Ashmont, with 70 blocks available priced between $2295 and $2550 and deposits from $230.
Leagues Club president Arthur Dixon presented Magpies five-eighth John Mavroudis with the clubs best and fairest trophy at its end of season function.
Kevin Esler, the ALP candidate for Farrer, officially opened his campaign at a public meeting held at the Wesley Methodist Hall in Johnston Street.
Turvey Park Australian Rules Club has signed Brian McKenzie, who played 91 games with Collingwood, as its coach for the next two seasons.
The first Riverina Annual Pre-Kindergarten Conference was held at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Christine Lindner is pictured in the Daily Advertiser at the annual spring flower show, held at the Methodist Hall in Wooden Street.
The newly completed science-library complex at Mount Erin High School, known as the Centenary Wing, was officially opened by the Bishop of Wagga Dr FP Carroll.
Wanderers Sub-Junior Rugby League presented cheques for various amounts to the Home of Compassion represented by Max Mullins, St Vincent de Paul Society, represented by Mal Brentnall and the Haven represented by John Mueller.
Bruce Tutty came from behind to defeat defending title holder, Colin Tutty by seven points in the Wagga Pistol Club championship.
Labor spokesman for fuel and power Mr Frank Stewart MHR visited Wagga to discuss policy with Wagga City Council and to support Labor candidate for Farrer, Mr Kevin Esler.
St Andrew's Hall was filled to capacity for the 1972 "Gown of Gowns" parade with sixty women entering nine different sections of the parade.
Bob Conolly won the "Medal of Medal" event finalised this week at the Wagga Country Golf Club.
Mr Azzalia Orlando Romano the colourful restaurant proprietor and racehorse owner died in Sydney's St. Vincent's Hospital aged 79.
