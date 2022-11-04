Several sections of Wagga have been advised to get ready to isolate or evacuate.
The State Emergency Service issued a watch and act alert for parts of East Wagga to prepare for evacuation on Friday afternoon.
Residents and businesses should be ready to get out of the area within a 60-minute notice period, the SES said, as roads, bridges and low-lying areas may be impacted by floodwaters.
In other news
The area impacted is bounded by Marshalls Creek Bridge, Kooringal ROad and Copland Street and Stuart Street across to the Murrumbidgee River.
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to peak at 9.8 metres - higher than the December 2010 flood and similar to that of June 1952 - some time on Friday afternoon.
It was holding steady at 9.72m at 2.30pm.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," the warning said.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."
Those in North Wagga's eastern low-lying areas have also been advised to prepare to isolate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.